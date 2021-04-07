Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $179.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

