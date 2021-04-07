Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 446,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

