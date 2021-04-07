Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 39,242 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,242 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Paychex worth $145,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

