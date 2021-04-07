Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,668 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Northern Trust worth $123,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,123. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

