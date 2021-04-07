Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. 184,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,756. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

