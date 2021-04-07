Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CFF stock traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

