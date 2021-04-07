Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.47

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 129353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

A number of research firms have commented on CFF. Raymond James raised their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$114.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

