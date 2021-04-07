Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.59. 16,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 372,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Specifically, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The stock has a market cap of $628.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

