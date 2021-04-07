ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 339,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

