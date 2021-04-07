Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.82. 14,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.01 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

