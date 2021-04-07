Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,202. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.01 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

