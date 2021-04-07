Constellation (DAG) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $87.96 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

