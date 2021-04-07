Content Neutrality Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

