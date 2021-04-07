Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

