ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00388825 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001975 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.