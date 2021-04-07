Contentos Trading Down 16.2% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $104.47 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.00629602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,104,311 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

