ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.42

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 241488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

