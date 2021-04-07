CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.38

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $25,315.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00140479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

