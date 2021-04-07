Contrasting Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

41.8% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Exantas Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exantas Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital $61.15 million 8.19 $35.97 million $1.00 15.61 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.64 $171.92 million $1.63 9.16

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exantas Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exantas Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33

Exantas Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.13%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.93%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Exantas Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Exantas Capital has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exantas Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital -347.93% 8.10% 1.61% Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91%

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Exantas Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.