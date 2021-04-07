Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.71% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $157,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTB opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

