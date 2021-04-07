CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 9.1%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s share price was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 18,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,658,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The firm has a market cap of $897.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
