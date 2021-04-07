CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 9.1%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s share price was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 18,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,658,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm has a market cap of $897.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 376,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 385,385 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

