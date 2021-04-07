CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

