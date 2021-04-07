Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director Sells $287,430.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

