COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.80

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 23860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

