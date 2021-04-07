Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Major Shareholder Buys $9,900,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 3,244,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,880. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

