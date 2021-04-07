COVA Price Tops $0.0007 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $206,907.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

