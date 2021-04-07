COVIR.IO Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $9.46 million and $834,909.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.42 or 0.00140368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00804273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.88 or 1.00302520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

