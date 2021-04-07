Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

