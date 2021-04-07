Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,689. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -272.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

