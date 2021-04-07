Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. The First of Long Island comprises about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.42% of The First of Long Island worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,837. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

