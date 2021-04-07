Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases Shares of 14,746 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.78. 291,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,189,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $613.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

