Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,854. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

