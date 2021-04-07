Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,798.53

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Cream has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $60,798.53 and approximately $41.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,044.14 or 0.99651831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00451863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00317868 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.00787114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00093079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

