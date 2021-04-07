Cream Finance Market Cap Reaches $89.21 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $144.74 or 0.00256929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.21 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

