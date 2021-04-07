Cream Hits Market Cap of $117,240.41 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $117,240.41 and approximately $565.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,466.21 or 1.00018389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.18 or 0.00453770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.07 or 0.00322506 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00808615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.