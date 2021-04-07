Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE NPK opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.