Credit Suisse AG Buys 16,102 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Glatfelter worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Glatfelter by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

