Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

