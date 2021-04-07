Credit Suisse AG Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Griffon worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

