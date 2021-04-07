Credit Suisse AG Has $1.02 Million Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290 and sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

