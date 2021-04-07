Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,812 shares of company stock worth $10,472,692 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.