Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 88.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

