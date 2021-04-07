Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 575,636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BPY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

