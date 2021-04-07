Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

