Credit Suisse AG Sells 95,032 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after buying an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 455,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

