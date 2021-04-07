Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $258.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $159.20 and a one year high of $262.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

