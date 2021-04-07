Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

