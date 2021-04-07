Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 484,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,239. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.