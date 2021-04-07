Credits Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.