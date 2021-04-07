Crescent Park Management, L.P. Purchases 63,927 Shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 63,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $685,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 57,098 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $593,248.22.

Shares of NYSE:GNPK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.75.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

